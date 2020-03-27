TEXAS, USA — In a time when many of us are feeling isolated, Hope Alive Church is hoping to create a sense of connectivity through the power of prayer.

Pastor Cliff DeArmond is encouraging the community to join him for a prayer drive at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 28.

"I definitely believe in the power of prayer and the importance of prayer, especially during a time like this," DeArmond says.

Photo courtesy: Cliff DeArmond

KWES

He also recognizes the importance of social distancing, but as many of us begin to feel lonely and isolated, Pastor DeArmond hopes the prayer drive will provide an opportunity for people to feel connected again.

"Even though it's from a car window, maybe you'll see someone you know."

The group plans on meeting at the Wagner Noël at 10 a.m. and will drive first to Midland, and then to Odessa.

For more information, you can visit their event on Facebook.

RELATED: VIDEO: Boy and grandfather 'want to break free' while jamming to Queen on video chat

RELATED: Student learns she's valedictorian while working drive-thru because of coronavirus