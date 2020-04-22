ODESSA, Texas — Trash is the worst.

It's smelly, gross and we're always ready to be rid of it.

But PPE trash is what we've been seeing lying around lately and this kind of trash is way more critical to get rid of.

"We've always stressed the importance of people putting their litter where it belongs. Now even more with this happening in our community," Claudia Ortega, Executive Director of Keep Odessa Beautiful said.

She knows trash like it's her job and she encourages you to throw away your PPE trash in a safe way, by getting rid of it immediately after use.

"Now, I just see more of it in different areas like shopping carts, parks, areas and parking lots," Ortega said.

Doctor of Internal Medicine, Rama Chemitiganti of the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center said you should double up on trash bags when disposing of PPE for extra safety.

He also emphasizes the importance of washing your hands after taking out the PPE trash.

"After we take them off you wash your hands because if we need to protect infection and these PPEs are having some infective material when you take them off, you can get them on your hands and then on your face," Chemitiganti said.

After all, we do want to be safe and keep West Texas clean, right?

Doctors say the infective part of the virus starts to go down after 2-4 hours of contact.

But this bacteria can live on plastic PPE for up to 3 days and on cloth masks for up to 2 days.

Remember, to prevent spreading the bacteria, it all falls on your hands.

"What do we want our communities to reflect? We care for our community or we don't," Chemitiganti said.

The choice is up to you.

