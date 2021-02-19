Power restoration continues, 300 people still without power in Midland-Odessa

Oncor states outages are from cold weather and lack of generation impacts experienced earlier this week.

TEXAS, USA — Oncor continues to restore power to more people across its coverage area. As of 7:30 p.m. Thursday, under 300 people were without power in Midland-Odessa.

Across Oncor's territory, 145,000 are without power. Of those, 63,000 outages are from cold weather and lack of generation impacts experienced earlier this week. Oncor reports having a majority of those customers' power restored by Friday evening.

The remaining 82,000 outages are the result of late Wednesday and Thursday’s winter storm in the Palestine, Lufkin and Nacogdoches areas. Personnel across the service territory will continue to work around the clock to ensure power can be restored as quickly and safely as possible, Oncor stated in a Thursday evening media update.

If you are still without power, and have not yet reported your outage today , please report it by calling 888-313-4747, texting OUT to 66267, using the MyOncor app or visiting Oncor.com.