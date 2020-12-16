POWER partners with all three hospitals in the Midland/Odessa area for a reading initiative

This partnership will begin on January 1, 2021 and each child born will receive a power bag.

MIDLAND, Texas — All three hospitals in the Midland/Odessa area have partnered with POWER for a reading initiative starting in 2021.

POWER, or Power of Words and Early Reading, will be providing MMH, MCH and ORMC with POWER bags for each family with a new born next year.

The POWER bags will contain plenty of baby books, POWER tip sheets, a POWER Brochure and toys for these families.

MCH and ORMC participated in this initiative last year and gave out close to 4,000 bags in 2020.

MMH decided to join the other hospitals this upcoming year and now POWER will expect to deliver close to 5,600 bags to these hospitals.

POWER has conducted research and found out that there is a big word gap between children that grow up in poverty and children that grow up in a working class home.

They also found out that more than half of the kindergartens that went to Midland/Odessa elementary school were not ready for that level of learning.

This is a big reason for POWER starting this initiative. The organization finds its vital to read to your children as frequently as possible at the beginning.