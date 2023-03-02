x
Power outages impact thousands of West Texans

This is happening as reports of very strong winds come in from across the region.
Credit: FOX43

ODESSA, Texas —

As strong winds blow through West Texas, Oncor is reporting power outages impacting thousands of their customers in the region.

At last update, the Oncor outage map listed 1,075 customers affected in Midland County, with an estimated restoration time of 9:30 p.m.

Ector County had another 473 customers affected, with an estimated restoration time of 10 p.m.

Many more counties were also seeing outages. For more information on those, click the outage map linked above.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more about the situation.

