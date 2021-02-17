Day 4: Power outages and frozen pipes continue in the Permian Basin

The Middlebrook family's power has been out 16 times in the last three days.

MIDLAND, Texas — Since power outages begin on February 14, it's been a struggle for millions of Texans to stay warm.

"We live in Texas, we're not used to this," said Charisa Middlebrook, a Midland woman without power.

"Have to go through rolling blackouts, I had never even heard of that until this storm," Middlebrook said.

West Texans are used to hot dry summers, not cold and bitter winters that leave families without power, water and warmth.

"The water was good until the electricity went out, then the water froze so we've been without water and electricity since Saturday at 3 o'clock, well Sunday morning," said Noel Rayos, Odessa man without power.

Throughout West Texas, the power outages have picked where to poison at seemingly random.

"The street before us and the street after us have been people that do have electricity, but our block has been completely out of power," Rayos said.

The Middlebrook family is going through these troubles with an 11-month old.

"We went and put my son to bed and then we woke up at about 7 and it was 42 degrees in our house ,and I went and picked him up and he was just shivering and I felt so bad but I didn't know that the power had gone out again," Middlebrook said.

They've been bundling him in layers to try to keep him warm.

"He doesn't understand, you need to bundle up to be warm. He just cries and gets a little red nose cause he's so cold and it's just really really tough," Middlebrook said.

Their alarm system indicates how many times they've lost power. The count is 16.