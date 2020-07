The estimated time of restoration is around 7 p.m.

ODESSA, Texas — Oncor is reporting an outage impacting over 1,000 homes.

The outage took place sometime before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Oncor outage map, the estimated time of restoration is 7 p.m.

Another 300 people are also being impacted by a power outage in Midland. Their estimated time of restoration is 8 p.m.

At this time there is no word on what caused the power outage.