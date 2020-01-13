MIDLAND, Texas — Oncor is reporting a power outage impacting over 5,000 people near Midland College.

The outage started just after 3 p.m. and appears to be caused by a substation transformer going out.

Several people in their area are reporting homes and businesses without power.

Oncor says they are aware of this issue and working to fix it. According to the outage map, power is estimated to be restored between 5-7 p.m. but this estimation could change.

To report an outage you can do so on Oncor's website.