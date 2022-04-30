Power outage impacts over 3,000 homes in Midland County

According to the Oncor outage map, the estimated time of restoration is Saturday at noon.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: As of 12:45 p.m., Oncor is reporting only 1 outage left in Midland County.

The estimated restoration time for that customer is Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Oncor is reporting an outage impacting 3,104 homes in Midland County.

No cause was listed for the disruption.