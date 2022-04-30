Power outage impacts over 3,000 homes in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas —
UPDATE: As of 12:45 p.m., Oncor is reporting only 1 outage left in Midland County.
The estimated restoration time for that customer is Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Oncor is reporting an outage impacting 3,104 homes in Midland County.
According to the Oncor outage map, the estimated time of restoration is Saturday at noon.
No cause was listed for the disruption.
