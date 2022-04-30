x
Power outage impacts over 3,000 homes in Midland County

According to the Oncor outage map, the estimated time of restoration is Saturday at noon.
Credit: Oncor

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas —

UPDATE: As of 12:45 p.m., Oncor is reporting only 1 outage left in Midland County.

The estimated restoration time for that customer is Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------

Oncor is reporting an outage impacting 3,104 homes in Midland County.

According to the Oncor outage map, the estimated time of restoration is Saturday at noon.

No cause was listed for the disruption.

This is all the information we have on the outage at this time. We will update this story as more details are made available.

