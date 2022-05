According to the Oncor outage map, the estimated time of restoration for Ector County is 12:30 a.m. and for Midland County it is 3 a.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — Oncor is reporting outages impacting over 13,000 homes in Midland and Ector Counties.

According to the Oncor outage map , the estimated time of restoration for Ector County is 12:30 a.m. and for Midland County it is 3 a.m.