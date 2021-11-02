More than 1,000 people without power in East Midland

An Oncor power outage map shows the outage is impacting the Greenwood area.

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: 10:56 PM

Power appears to be restored for a majority of people living in the Greenwood area. The Oncor outage map shows 37 customers without power; estimated restoration is at 1:00 a.m.

On the other side of Interstate 20 near the Midland County-Martin County line, 183 customers are in the dark at this hour. Power is expected to be restored by 1:30 a.m.

-----

As the cold sets in, more than 1,000 people in Midland County are without power Wednesday evening.

An Oncor power outage map shows the outage is impacting the Greenwood area. The majority of outages are centralized near the Loop 250 and I-20 interchange. The map shows power should be restored by 10:30 p.m.

Another 232 customers are without power further east. The map shows estimated restoration at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.