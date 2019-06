Monday, around 1:00 a.m. the Midland Police Department were called to the Walmart at 4517 N Midland Dr.

According to police, they encountered a suspicious male in the parking lot and searched his vehicle.

In the vehicle MPD found an item they suspected was an IED, which was recovered by the bomb squad and transported to the MPD training facility.

The male was arrested for a prohibited weapon. MPD say they are continuing to investigate the case.