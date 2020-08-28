Portions of Comanche Trail Park closing Saturday for cross country meet

Officials say this will help facilitate a safe running area for the students participating in this event.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring is warning the public that parts of Comanche Trail Park will be closed to the public on August 29.

The reason for this closure is due to a cross country practice meet for Big Spring High School.

This closure will start at 7:30 a.m. and will remain closed until the practice is over.

Officials say this will help facilitate a safe running area for the students participating in this event.

To help keep the park closed, some gates will be closed and accesses will be barricaded for the duration of the event.

The roads to the Dora Roberts Community Center and the Comanche Trail Golf Course will remain open.