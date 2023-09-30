Porter's, home to ten locations from Seminole to Presidio, sells stores to Lowe's

"When Ray and Tiny Porter moved to Andrews County from Colepool, OK, in the 1940s and opened their first store, Modern Foods, they started a company built on the foundational principles of hard work, honesty, and care for the community. Over the years, the ownership passed down to Denny Porter and some years later to Denny's sons, Trae and Judd, and his Son-in-Law, T.O. Clark. Although we have operated under several different names through the years, we have always followed the founding principles that Ray and Tiny modeled.



Porter's has grown to ten locations stretching from Seminole to Presidio, covering a unique and beautiful stretch of Texas. The joy and responsibility to serve people from all walks of life in our stores have been among the highest honors and pleasures for all at Porter's these last 78 years. We have been blessed to work with genuinely incredible individuals and are so grateful for our time in each of our communities.



The Porter Family has reached an agreement with the Lowe family, who will take over ownership of all Porter’s locations. Effective December 1, 2023, Lowe's Markets will begin operating in these stores.



Lowe's Markets is a Littlefield, Texas-based company that has been serving families since 1963. Lowe's Markets and the Lowe family closely align with those same founding principles that Porter's and the Porter family built upon, and we know they will continue to take care of our customers and Team Members.



The Porter family and all of our Team Members are incredibly grateful for the years of memories we have created with you. We cannot thank you enough for your support and look forward to serving you through our final Thanksgiving season.



Sincerely,

The Porter Family"