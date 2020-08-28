3 dead, 6 taken to hospital in possible case of carbon monoxide poisoning involving generator in Port Arthur

Port Arthur police confirmed to 12News that they are investigating a possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Three people are dead and six are in a Southeast Texas hospital following carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a generator in Port Arthur.

Port Arthur Police responded to the Vida Vinh game room in the 700 block of Ninth Avenue Friday morning, August 28, Jefferson County Precinct 7 Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett said.

Three shrimpers who were seeking shelter from Hurricane Laura were confirmed to have died, according to Burnett.

A generator was being used inside the building, he said.

Six other people were taken to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas by ambulance, according to a spokesperson for the hospital. Four are in critical condition, and two are in stable condition, the spokesperson said.

An autopsy was ordered for the three victims, Burnett said.

In another incident overnight Thursday, August 27, 17 people in Port Neches were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, the hospital spokesperson said. All were released except for a child, who was taken to a Houston hospital.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas, which can cause sudden illness and death and is produced any time a fossil fuel is burned, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

In 2017, there were 52 incidents of carbon monoxide poisoning resulting in 69 deaths involving generators, according to a report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

One of the incidents involved two generators and one involved possibly up to three generators, the report said.

Nearly 15 years ago in September 2005, two adults and three children were killed in a north Beaumont apartment after a generator was used in the apartment two days after Hurricane Rita struck Southeast Texas.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.