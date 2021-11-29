Watching out for porch pirates during the holiday season

Stealing packages from someone's home is a felony offense in the State of Texas.

ODESSA, Texas — This time of year, people are ordering more online and taking advantage of sales to buy gifts for loved ones.

Some crooks see this as an opportunity to steal, taking packages right off of people's porches.

"Whenever people start ordering stuff online there's definitely more of an opportunity for this kind of crime to happen," said Cpl. Greg Palacios of the Odessa Police Department.

Stealing packages off of someone's porch is a serious crime here in Texas.

"In September of 2019, a legislature actually updated the offense, specifically for porch pirates and they've made it a state jail felony for any amount so one to ten packages is a state jail felony and it just progresses from there," Palacios said.

This means that someone who stole a package off your porch could go to jail.

"A state jail felony ranges 2 to 10 years so I mean if someone has been a prolific offender all their life they could get maximum, they could get a significant amount of time," said Palacios.

Porch cameras are a good way stop or at least help catch porch pirates.

"If the person you're stealing from doesn't have a camera, your neighbor typically does and with that we can get license plates and identify people pretty easily," said Palacios.