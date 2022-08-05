Local pools announce final summer hours as school approaches

Pools, splash pads and spray grounds are counting the days down until school starts back up.

TEXAS, USA — The 2022-2023 school year is gearing up to start, which means pools, spray grounds and splash pads around West Texas are counting down the days until they close for the season.

For the City of Midland, the Doug Russel Swimming Pool and Washington Aquatic Center both saw their last regular days on July 31. Both facilities had partial hours the following week but are closed as of Aug. 5.

The splash pads at the Dennis the Menace Park and Momentum Park will both be open through Labor Day, Sept. 5.

In Odessa, the McKinney Park Sprayground will be operating through Sept. 6.

As for other pools in Odessa, their last day was July 31.

Hours through August and the first week of September will vary, so make sure you check the Facebook page before heading out.

The Russ McEwen Family Aquatic Center will officially close for the season at 8 p.m. on August 6.