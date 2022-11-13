Live Updates: Suspect in custody after shooting at University of Virginia leaves 3 dead, 2 hurt

The shooting took place on a charter bus at the Culbreth Garage, University President Jim Ryan said.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Three people died and two were hurt after a shooting at the University of Virginia late Sunday night, according to university officials.

Here's what we know: The shooting happened on a charter bus at the Culbreth Garage. University police issued an alert around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

The victims who died were UVA football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D'Sean Perry. The two other victims in the shooting are receiving medical care, one of them being in critical condition.

The University of Virginia Police Department identified the suspect as UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones, who was at large and considered armed and dangerous. He was taken into custody Monday morning in Henrico County, just outside of Richmond.

As law enforcement agencies look for him, people in the area were ordered to shelter in place for several hours, but it has since been lifted. For questions about the shooting, UVA's emergency hotline is 877-685-4836.

1:38 p.m. - Community vigil in the works

UVA President Jim Ryan thanked law enforcement for their work to find the suspect, Christopher Jones, and said the university is working with student leaders to plan a community vigil to honor the lives lost in the shooting.

Update: Police have the suspect in custody. I’m grateful to law enforcement for their extraordinary work in this search. Here is a link to today’s press conference: https://t.co/m5gpm4rm3s We will be working with student leaders today to plan for a community vigil. pic.twitter.com/iwwUHGEIl1 — Jim Ryan (@presjimryan) November 14, 2022

1:10 p.m. - White House speaks out on UVA shooting

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre released a statement on the University of Virginia shooting, saying the President and First Lady are mourning with the community.

"Our deepest condolences are with the countless families, friends, and neighbors grieving for those killed as well as those injured in this senseless shooting," Jean-Pierre wrote.

Jean-Pierre added that the Biden administration is in close contact with state and local officials and thanked authorities for their swift response. She concluded her statement by calling for action to address gun violence.

"Earlier this year, President Biden signed the most significant gun safety law in nearly three decades, in addition to taking other historic actions," she wrote. "But we must do more. We need to enact an assault weapons ban to get weapons of war off America’s streets. House Democrats acted, and the Senate should follow."

12:25 p.m. - Virginia-Northern Iowa game canceled

The men’s basketball game between the University of Virginia and Northern Iowa scheduled for Monday night was canceled.

It was supposed to take place at the John Paul Jones Arena.

12:20 p.m. - ODU head coach speaks out

Old Dominion University Head Football Coach Ricky Rahne shared a tweet shortly after noon, saying he's saddened to see "3 futures needlessly end."

"As a coach of 112 young men & a father of 2 more, my heart is broken for the [UVA football] family & the families of the 3 young men whose lives were tragically cut short," Rahne wrote.

As a coach of 112 young men & a father of 2 more, my heart is broken for the @UVAFootball family & the families of the 3 young men whose lives were tragically cut short. As college coaches we help young men prepare for the future, & I’m saddened to see 3 futures needlessly end. — Ricky Rahne (@RickyRahne) November 14, 2022

12:08 p.m. - Suspect was on university's radar before shooting, UVA police chief says

UVA Police Chief Tim Longo said the suspect, Christopher Jones, came to the attention of the university's threat assessment team in the fall of 2022.

"In fact, in September 2022, our Office of Student Affairs reported to the multidisciplinary threat assessment team they received information that Mr. Jones had made a comment about possessing a gun to a person that was unaffiliated with the university," Longo said.

He said that the person never saw the gun and the comment about Jones' gun wasn't made alongside a threat.

Following the report, the Office of Student Affairs followed up with the reporting person and tried to reach out to Jones and his roommate. Jones' roommate didn't report seeing a weapon, Longo said.

Jones was also allegedly involved in a hazing investigation, but Longo didn't have many details on the specifics.

Longo said the threat assessment team's investigation found that Jones had a prior criminal incident involving a concealed weapon violation outside of Charlottesville in February 2021.

"What's interesting about that case is he's required, as a student at the University of Virginia, to report that and he never did, so the university has taken appropriate administrative charges to the university's judiciary council," Longo said. "That matter is still pending adjudication."

11:43 a.m. - VT head coach gives his support

Virginia Tech Head Football Coach Brent Pry tweeted a message on behalf of the school's football family, saying UVA has their love and support.

"We are praying, sending sympathy and support to Coach Elliott, his staff, his team, their families, and the entire [UVA] community," Pry wrote.

On behalf of our entire Virginia Tech football family…we are praying, sending sympathy and support to Coach Elliott, his staff, his team, their families, and the entire @UVA community.



You have our love and support. We are with you. #HokiesForHoos — Brent Pry (@CoachPryVT) November 14, 2022

11:40 a.m. - Charges the suspect faces

UVA Police Chief Tim Longo said Jones was charged with three counts each of second-degree murder and using a handgun in the commission of a felony.

He added that the charges could change if new information becomes available and will consult the Commonwealth's Attorney on the matter.

11:15 a.m. - Suspect in custody

During the Monday morning press conference, UVA Police Chief Tim Longo confirmed Christopher Darnell Jones is in custody.

The Henrico County Police Division said Jones was arrested in the 5700 block of Edgelawn Street, which is just outside of Richmond.

He was notified midway through the press conference. Following a brief pause, Longo said," Just need a moment to thank God. What a sigh of relief."

UVA UPDATE: Police have the suspect in custody. This is the final alert message. — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

11:12 a.m. - Officials confirm identities of those killed

UVA President Jim Ryan confirmed that the three people who died were football players. They were:

Devin Chandler, a second-year student.

Lavel Davis, a third-year student from Ridgeville, South Carolina.

D'Sean Perry, a fourth-year student from Miami, Florida.

Of the two other victims, one is in critical condition and the other is expected to recover. Ryan also said the shooting happened on a bus full of students returning from a field trip.

11 a.m. - Press conference

Officials are giving an update over 12 hours after the shooting at the University of Virginia was reported. Watch it live at the top of this story.

PHOTOS: 3 killed in shooting on UVA Campus 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

10:38 a.m. - Shelter-in-place lifted

The shelter-in-place order was lifted following "a thorough search on and around Grounds," UVA police said. A large police presence will remain.

The UVA Police Department made the announcement shortly after 10:30 a.m. The press conference regarding the shooting investigation is expected at 11 a.m.

UPDATE: The UVA shelter in place order has been lifted based upon a thorough search on and around Grounds. A large police presence will remain. — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

9:32 a.m. - Press conference coming

Authorities will hold a press conference at 11 a.m., over 12 hours after the shooting at the University of Virginia was reported.

13News Now will provide live coverage.

NEW DEVELOPMENTS:



According to one local police official, there will be a press conference at 10:30 a.m., roughly 12 hours after the first reports of gunfire at #UVA.@13DanKennedy will anchor that coverage.



Stay with @13NewsNow for updates from Charlottesville. — Alex Littlehales 13News Now (@AlexLittlehales) November 14, 2022

8:16 a.m. - Number for non-emergency medical needs

The UVA Police Department said those sheltering in place with a non-emergency medical need can call 434-243-0968.

Update: If you are sheltering in place and have a non-emergency medical need, call 434-243-0968. For any emergency, call 9-1-1. — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

7:45 a.m. - Top Virginia officials weigh in on shooting

Hours after several people were shot at the University of Virginia, Virginia's top officials are sharing their thoughts.

"Praying for those at UVA," Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears wrote on Twitter.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares offered his prayers for the UVA family and community, saying his office is helping with the investigation.

"The Office of Attorney General is working with federal and state law enforcement and they are actively investigating the case," Miyares tweeted. "We will provide more information at the appropriate time."

Both of Virginia's U.S. senators also responded to the shooting.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner said he is thinking of those impacted by the "tragic act of violence" at UVA.

"Please continue to follow all guidance from local law enforcement as they continue to coordinate the search for the perpetrator," Warner tweeted.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine tweeted that action is needed to make communities safer.

"Heartbroken to hear of another Virginia community devastated by gun violence," Kaine wrote. "Praying for the UVA community and closely monitoring the situation."

7:30 a.m. - Search for suspect continues

The UVA Police Department said the search for Christopher Jones continues. People at UVA's grounds should continue to shelter in place.

For questions about what's happening, UVA's emergency hotline is 877-685-4836.

UVA Alert: THE LAW ENFORCEMENT SEARCH ON AND AROUND UVA GROUNDS CONTINUES. REMAIN SHELTERED IN PLACE. EXPECT INCREASED LAW ENFORCEMENT PRESENCE. — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

6:45 a.m. - ATF joins investigation of shooting

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said it is responding to help Virginia State Police and the university investigate the shooting.

The agency's Washington field division, which covers Virginia, tweeted about the investigation shortly after 6:30 a.m.

6:35 a.m. - What UVA's president is saying

Shortly after 4:30 a.m., University President Jim Ryan confirmed that three people died and two others were hurt in the shooting.

Ryan didn't identify the victims or say if they were UVA students but said the university working with the families of the victims. He added they will share more details as soon as they can.

"This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia," Ryan wrote.

An update on the active shooter incident at UVA: pic.twitter.com/LLshF8JJcR — Jim Ryan (@presjimryan) November 14, 2022

Ryan also confirmed that the suspect, Christopher Jones, is a UVA student. As of 6:30 a.m., he remains at large and several law enforcement agencies are searching for him.

6:16 a.m. - Search for suspect underway

UVA's emergency management said to expect increased law enforcement presence as they search for Christopher Darnell Jones in the area of the university's grounds.

Officials asked people to continue sheltering in place.

UVA Alert: EXPECT INCREASED LAW ENFORCEMENT PRESENCE AT THIS TIME AS THEY DO A COMPLETE SEARCH ON AND AROUND UVA GROUNDS. REMAIN SHELTERED IN PLACE. — UVA Emergency Management (@UVA_EM) November 14, 2022

6:13 a.m. - Youngkin says Virginia State Police is helping

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wrote on Twitter that he and his wife, Suzanne, are praying for the UVA community.

He added that Virginia State Police is working with the UVA police department and local authorities, advising people to shelter in place while they work to find the suspect.