ODESSA, Texas — Odessa police responded to a robbery at 3:31 p.m. on July 30 at the Security Bank at 42nd Street and Tanglewood.

According to police, an unidentified white male robbed the bank, leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is reportedly in his fifties with a goatee and was wearing a hat and sunglasses.

This is a joint investigation with the FBI.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Odessa Police or Odessa Crime Stoppers.