Police force expansion is happening at MISD

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD reinforces its commitment to school safety and security with the expansion of its police force in preparation for the upcoming school year.

In the spring, the School Board approved funding that would go towards expanding their police force. They plan to add 16 officers over the next three years. This was approved before a state mandate was instituted, which required armed security at every campus.

At an upcoming August board meeting, the district will seek approval to hire officers from external agencies, as a way to meet the state mandate. MISD PD will also initiate expertise from off-duty officers from other agencies. Those agencies include the Midland Police Department, Midland County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety.

"Our department remains steadfast in our dedication to providing a safe and secure environment for all students and staff," MISD Chief of Police Carlos Ortiz said in a press release. "The addition of our officers as approved by the board, coupled with a new initiative to add off-duty officers, demonstrate our commitment to prioritizing the safety of students."

New and existing officers underwent training in various disciplines this summer. Those disciplines included certification for use of a firearm, pepper spray and other law enforcement techniques. The training helped the officers’ ability to handle any type of security situation that may arise on or around MISD’s campuses.

MISD is confident it can adapt to changing circumstances before the Sept. 1 deadline looms. They are “diligently” working to meet the guidelines and acknowledge the challenges of meeting full compliance within the designated time frame.