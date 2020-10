The crash caused some delays on Hwy 191 and FM 1788 headed west.

ODESSA, Texas — A crash in Odessa has caused some traffic delays early Monday morning.

It happened on Highway 191 and FM 1788 heading west around 7:00 a.m.

Investigators have cleared the scene on 191 but there is heavy traffic on the service road.

Drivers are urged to drive with caution as some of the roads are slick due to the cold weather.