ODESSA, Texas — Odessa police responded to a robbery at 3:31 p.m. on July 30 at the Security Bank at 42nd Street and Tanglewood.

According to police, an unidentified white male robbed the bank, leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash. He reportedly handed a note to the teller demanding cash and stating he had a firearm.

Bobby Gene Gracy, Jr., 66, has been charged with robbery, a second degree felony.

Investigation lead authorities to Big Spring. OPD, with the help of Big Spring PD, DPS and the FBI located Gracy and arrested him on August 1.