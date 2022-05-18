Play It Forward tournament to benefit local Harmony Home

The event will be held on June 17 at the La Estancia Racquet Club.

MIDLAND, Texas — The La Estancia Racquet Club #1 Mission Boulevard is getting set to host its Play it forward Tennis and Pickleball tournament. The tournament is being put on to benefit Harmony Home Children Advocacy Center.

The Tennis tournament will be held on June 17 and begin at 8:30 a.m. The teams will consist of four participants co-ed is encouraged, and no more than two men per team.

The Pickleball portion of the tournament will begin at 5 p.m. and be a mixed doubles event. Following the completion of the pickleball event, there will be an awards ceremony.

Tennis and pickleball will be the main attraction. Still, there will be plenty of other fun activities to go along with the action. There will be live music, food trucks, and a live open bar.

Harmony Home is a non-profit Children's Advocacy Center for abused children that have been open since 1993. The purpose of Harmony Home is to help minimize the trauma of child abuse through multidisciplinary team investigation, prosecution, and treatment.

The cost for spectator tickets will be $50 for general admission or $75 for the open bar. If you are interested in competing in this event, the Tennis entry is $107 per person and $100 for pickleball. There are still plenty of sponsorship opportunities available.