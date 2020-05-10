Plane makes unexpected landing on HWY 302

ECSO deputies were on hand to make sure the plane made it to Schlemeyer Field safely.

BIG SPRING, Texas — A pilot made a surprise landing in Ector County over the weekend.

According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, a single engine plane had engine trouble.

The pilot had to take action but was able to land safely on West Highway 302.

Deputies were on the scene of the landing and helped control traffic so the plane could get to Schleymeyer Field north of Odessa.

At this time we don't know anything about the pilot, where he was headed or where he took off from.