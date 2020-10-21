Pioneer Natural Resources donates three acres to Bush Tennis Center

Pioneer Natural Resources has donated three acres of land to Bush Tennis Center for a planned expansion of the athletic facility.

MIDLAND, Texas — Pioneer Natural Resources has announced the donation of three acres of land to Bush Tennis Center for a planned expansion of the athletic facility.

Valued at $520,000, the acres of land will be on the east side of the center.

The proposed expansion will include five basketball courts, a 50-yard indoor turf field, and a high-performance training and fitness center.

Executive Director, Tim Stallard of Bush Tennis Center expresses gratefulness for the continued support of Pioneer Natural Resources.

“We are very grateful for the continued support of Pioneer Natural Resources. The Bush Tennis Center will now have the opportunity to serve even more of the community through the Athletic Center and the opening of Chris Davidson Opportunity Park.”

Pioneer who has a proud historical partnership with the Bush Tennis Center shares in the excitement of the donation as well.