Anyone who is not a member is welcome to try a class and donate the $10 guest fee to Pink the Basin.

MIDLAND, Texas — COM Aquatics will be holding Pink the Pool on October 4-9.

The aerobics and wellness department will be hosting special events this week for COM members.

Attendees are invited to wear pink to earn COM Cash.

Donations are being collected to go to Pink the Basin.

Anyone who is not a member is welcome to try a class and donate the $10 guest fee to Pink the Basin.