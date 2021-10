Local vendors will be on hand, and there will be family-friendly activities, a raffle, a speech from a local survivor and more.

MIDLAND, Texas — Gifts of Hope will be hosting Pink the Park at Centennial Park in Midland Saturday.

The event honors survivors of breast cancer, supports those currently fighting and remembers the ones who lost their battle.

Festivities begin at 10 a.m. and run until 2 p.m.