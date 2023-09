Flags representing all the different types of cancers were raised around the pole in honor of both the survivors and those who lost their lives to cancer.

ODESSA, Texas — Gifts of Hope held Paint the Park Saturday at Memorial Gardens Park in Odessa.

The organization says this is their fifth year holding this event and it means a lot to acknowledge the patients, families and those that have survived cancer.