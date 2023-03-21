Pink the Basin donates to 6 Permian Basin hospitals

A total of $620,000 will go towards helping women get the preventative and diagnostic care they need.

ODESSA, Texas — Pink the Basin is presenting checks to six hospitals in the Permian Basin area.

Midland Memorial Foundation received funds on Monday.

On Tuesday, Odessa Regional Medical Center and Medical Center Hospital in Odessa each received a check.

Permian Regional Medical Center in Andrews, Reeves County Hospital in Pecos and Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring will also be presented checks over the week.

A total of $620,000 will be going to help women in the Permian Basin receive care when it comes to things like mammograms and other diagnostic services.

Pink the Basin works to promote women's health and fight breast cancer through awareness, education and assistance as well as making care accessible to all, regardless of income.

"Early detection is key. That's part of Pink the Basin, we want to make sure that we do awareness, to make sure that people do get their mammograms. And there's no excuse! Pink the Basin has funds for anyone who doesn't have insurance or has a high deductible, we have the funds so you can get your mammogram," said Carolina Keith, Executive Director of Pink the Basin.