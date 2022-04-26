x
Pilot Club of Odessa hosts annual luncheon for Administrative Professionals' Day

The luncheon featured a style show, door prizes, a raffle and more.

ODESSA, Texas — The Pilot Club of Odessa hosted its annual Administrative Professionals' Day luncheon Tuesday.

This year's luncheon featured a style show, as well as fun door prizes, a raffle, a silent auction and more.

NewsWest 9's own Tatum Guinn was the emcee for the event.

"It's just good to have the lunch again. COVID put a dent in an annual project and that was a huge source for the funds that we distribute throughout the community," said Jannine Seymour with the Pilot Club.

Proceeds from the luncheon will be benefiting the club's community projects, including nonprofits like the Alzheimer's Association, Meals on Wheels and Permian Basin Rehab.

The Pilot Club has been active in Odessa since 1978.