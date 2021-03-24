Phase one of Floyd Gwin Park's renovation begins on March 24

Phase two of the park's renovation will include a walking trail, new picnic pavilions, parking lots and lights.

ODESSA, Texas — Phase one of renovation on Floyd Gwin Park begins on March 24.

It has been more than 40 years since there has been worked done to the park.

At the Odessa City Council meeting, they focused all their attention on phase two of the project.

The council handed out several bids for this phase, which plans to include a walking trial, new picnic pavilions, parking lots and lights.

"The walking trail I think is going to be fantastic, along with our three field baseball field," said Steve Patton, Director of Odessa Parks and Recreation. "Major improvements to the park side. We do want to ask the public to be patient. We're going to expedite the construction as fast as we can."