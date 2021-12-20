Pfluger successfully fights back on potential crude oil export ban

Congressman August Pfluger and others sent a letter to the Biden administration detailing how detrimental a crude oil export ban would be.

MIDLAND, Texas — The oil and gas industry means jobs and security. Most of all, it means west Texas. These reasons are why Congressman August Pfluger pushed back against a potential crude oil export ban.

In 2015, a moratorium on crude oil exports was lifted, ending decades of the ban. Fast forward to 2021, and whispers of a another moratorium were circulating. August Pfluger believes had another ban gone into effect, there would be huge consequences.

"The things that we do here in the Permian Basin and across the country, the 10 million workers in the oil and gas industry have provided affordable, reliable energy not just for our country, but also, we’ve lifted one billion people out of poverty worldwide," Pfluger said.

Pfluger said that the possibility of an oil export ban began when President Biden was inaugurated.

"Since Joe Biden took the presidency on his inauguration day started a mass assault against the oil and gas industry, whether it was the Keystone Pipeline and canceling that or whether it was placing a moratorium on federal lands for leasing and permitting and drilling. We know that their track record is an assault on this industry," Pfluger said.

Jobs and revenue were two things that were likely to suffer the most with the implementation of another ban.

"There are billions of dollars that will be lost in revenue directly to the state of Texas, directly to our residents right here in the Permian Basin, and not just that, it’s literally hundreds of thousands of jobs that would be lost immediately if we had no ability to export," Pfluger said.

This wasn't an effort made just by August Pfluger and the Republican Party, however. It was a bipartisan effort in order get this through.

"I’ve worked with Henry Cuellar on a number of issues, and I approached him. We had a letter already in the works that we had sent from the Republicans to the White House, and said 'Henry we need to join together and let’s send a letter explaining how devastating this would be to our constituents to the state of Texas and to United States,'" Pfluger said.

With all of that work completed, the White House did back off on a potential ban.