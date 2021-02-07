Congressman August Pfluger speaks out on the border crisis

Pfluger says he has seen an increase in drug-related crimes as an impact from the border crisis.

TEXAS, USA — Congressman August Pfluger gave his thoughts on the border crisis after former President Trump and Governor Abbott visited the boder on Wednesday.

Governor Abbott and DPS Officers blamed the spike in drug overdoses and drugs, specifically fentanyl, on border secruity and the change in Administration.

Pfluger said that he has seen an increase in drug-rleated crimes as a result of the border crisis. He also talked about the costs related to caring for undocumented migrants.

"Including Midland where will still have hundreds of thousands of dollars unpaid to Midland Memorial Hospital that was the result of the emergency intake facility," Pfluger said.

Midland Memorial treated several children from teh migrant facility, which cost them more than $200,000.