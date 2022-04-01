Pfluger, Permian Basin officials visit southern border

Congressman August Pfluger wanted to continue discussions about the border crisis and learn more about how DPS was operating.

MIDLAND, Texas — Congressman August Pfluger was joined by State Representatives Brooks Landgraf and Andrew Murr, Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis and Midland County Sheriff David Criner in a trip down to Del Rio Tuesday.

The representatives wanted to learn more about the Texas Department of Public Safety's role in Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star.

"We wanted to kind of include the local, state and federal levels because any solution to our border, while it should start with the federal government, it’s also going to include the state and local government," Pfluger said. "So that’s why we all went together."

Pfluger said that he was impressed with the job that Texas DPS officers were doing on the border in trying to help prevent migrants from crossing over illegally.

The border has dealt with an influx of migrants, and with the help of DPS officials, Border Patrol is working to push back.

"What the DPS officers were able to do is add another layer of defense and monitor the situation, and help the Border Patrol agents find and apprehend illegal immigrants," Pfluger said. "Prevent the drugs that are coming into our country, prevent those from coming in, and prevent illicit activities."

Pfluger has seen the benefits that Texas DPS has provided down on the border when Haitian migrants were in Del Rio.

"The main reason why that did not devolve into further chaos, there were actually no deaths there, and the main reason is because Texas DPS officers were called in and provided that extra backup to help calm the situation down," Pfluger said.

Pfluger has seen the issues firsthand. Now, he's calling for his Democrat counterparts to go down to the southern border to see what the situation is like for themselves.