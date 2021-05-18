Pfluger joins For Country Caucus, Operation Gratitude to assemble military care packages

Volunteers put together 5,000 packages to send to the troops during Military Appreciation Month.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Congressman August Pfluger joined the For Country Caucus and Operation Gratitude on Tuesday.

This operation gathered volunteers to assemble 5,000 care packages to send to deployed soldiers, airmen, sailors and marines during Military Appreciation Month.

These care packages included snacks, handmade items, and letters from Americans all across the nation. They were assembled by the caucus members and volunteers at the DC National Guard Armory.