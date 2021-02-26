Pfluger introduces new bill to protect the oil and gas industry

This bill opposes the use of the National Emergencies Act to declare a 'climate emergency' on top of a few other factors.

TEXAS, USA — Congressman August Pfluger has introduced a bill that plans on protecting the oil and gas industry in Texas.

There are four main components to the bill.

First, it will oppose the use of the National Emergencies Act to declare a 'climate emergency'.

Next, Pfluger says any police-making action taken to address global climate conditions should be undertaken by the legislative branch, not through executive action.