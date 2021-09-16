Pfluger, Boebert host 2nd Amendment rally

MIDLAND, Texas — August Pfluger was in Midland Thursday for a Second Amendment rally.
Pfluger cohosted with Lauren Boebert, who is a fellow member of Congress representing Colorado.
The event took place at Ally Outdoors, a local gun range and retail spot.
"I promise these new Americans, as their congresswoman, I would fight to keep them free. That is the proper role of government-to secure their rights," Boebert said during the rally.
Congressman Pfluger said rallies like this are necessary because legislation being passed and presented in Washington presents a threat to the Second Amendment.