Pfluger asks Biden administration to reimburse MMH for care of migrant children

The statement followed Pfluger learning that the hospital has cared for at least 40 minors from the Midland migrant facility.

MIDLAND, Texas — In a press release Thursday, Congressman August Pfluger asked the Biden administration to pay Midland Memorial Hospital back for the cost of migrant children treated at the hospital.

This statement followed Pfluger learning that MMH has provided over $200,000 in medical care to migrant children housed at the Midland migrant facility, and has not been reimbursed.

Pfluger’s full statement can be read below:

“I have just been made aware that at least 40 illegal immigrant minors from the Midland HHS facility have been treated at Midland Memorial Hospital for a barrage of issues including COVID, pregnancy, suicide attempts, and more—racking up charges in excess of $200,000. To date, President Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services has not processed a single claim to pay back Midland Memorial.