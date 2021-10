Admission to these lectures is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lunch, and drinks and desserts will be provided.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Petroleum Museum will be holding its monthly lunch and lecture event on October 14.

This month's lecture, which will run 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., is "Texas as Art".

Dr. Rebecca L. Dodge will be discussing the exhibit full of imagery from multiple state parks and areas of West Texas.

Admission to these lectures is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lunch, and drinks and desserts will be provided.