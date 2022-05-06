x
Petroleum Museum holding Robotics and Engineering FunLab

The FunLab is part of the Petroleum Museum's Building Bots program.
Credit: Petroleum Museum

MIDLAND, Texas — The Petroleum Museum will be holding one of its Building Bots events on May 17.

This event will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and will be open to Kindergarten through second grade students.

Building Bots classes teach students critical thinking, problem-solving and creativity as they complete engineering challenges, robotic design and inventive projects.

These workshops teach these concepts using LEGOS, Osmos, Kubos and Sphero equipment.

Preregistration is requited and classes cost $25 for museum members and $30 for non-members.

For more information you can click or tap here.

