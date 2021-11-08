Petroleum Museum hosts Lunch and Lecture with Mayor Payton

This lecture is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring lunch, while drinks and dessert will be provided.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Petroleum Museum will be hosting its monthly Lunch and Lecture event on November 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

This month's feature speaker will be Midland Mayor Patrick Payton.

Payton will be speaking on changing the narrative of the oil and gas industry across the US. He will also be touching on his organization, The Payton Group.

