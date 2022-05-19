Smoke from fiery I-20 crash caused Petroleum Museum evacuation

"We have a whole lot of wild animals so we were rapidly getting those in cages. We went through the museum and got all our visitors out."

MIDLAND, Texas — Kathy Shannon, Executive Director of the Petroleum Museum recalled Thursday morning after seeing the scene across from the museum.

"We saw the black smoke and we knew it was close," Shannon said.

It was a crash involving four vehicles that caused a semi truck to catch fire.

In concern of the fire spreading, fire crews and TXDOT had everyone in the museum to evacuate.

"We have a whole lot of wild animals so we were rapidly getting those in cages and getting them loaded up. We went through the museum and got all our visitors out and staff was doing what we could do. It was a wild morning," said Shannon.

At the time the museum only had one group doing a tour.

"The harder part was leaving the property because everything was so backed up," said Shannon.

Shannon's main fear at the time was the fire possibly spreading.

"If it had moved far North it could have really caused some damage so we're all okay and are very grateful to our fire department and our police and TxDOT for letting us know and keeping up posted. Thank goodness everyone is good and fine, we're thankful," Shannon said.

The Museum did close for the remainder of the day but will open again Friday.

According to the City, there were no fatalities, one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.