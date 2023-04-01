Online petition to bring traffic light, crosswalk to intersection of Magellan, Mockingbird

The petition was posted after a 14-year-old girl was struck by a car and killed.

MIDLAND, Texas — A petition has been posted on Change.org asking for a new traffic light and crosswalk be placed at the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane.

The petition comes after a 14-year-old girl was struck and killed while trying to cross the intersection on her electric skateboard.

Amy May posted the petition early this morning, with hopes that people around the city would see just how many lives can be impacted by this intersection.

"The idea behind the petition is to see the number of neighbors that were impacted by the recent tragedy, and to get support for some type of change to that intersection of Magellan and Mockingbird," May said.

As of this writing, the petition has been signed by over 400 people.

Along with a traffic light and crosswalk, another goal of the petition is to slow down the traffic on Stonebridge Drive, while showing those who work for the city the concerns parents have.

"I think the main goal of doing the petition was to show the city of Midland that the communities surrounding that intersection all share the same concern, which is the safety of all pedestrians, especially our children," May said.

The petition could already be working. May said that a city of Midland employee visited the intersection today and made suggestions as to what the city can do.

"The suggestions included more street lighting and radar feedback signs during the study process," May said. "He also spoke about opening Fairgrounds Road, between Loop 250 and Mockingbird, will actually begin this summer, which will reduce the amount of traffic coming through Stonebridge."