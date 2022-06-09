Petition filed to remove Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf

David Wilson and his legal team have lined out ways they claim Nodolf violated her duties as a prosecutor during his case for the shooting death of Nathan Heidelberg

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Attorney Frank Sellers announced Thursday a petition filed by his client, David Wilson, to remove Laura Nodolf from her position as Midland County District Attorney.

Wilson was found not guilty for murder late last year in the shooting death of Midland Police officer Nathan Heidelberg .

In a press release, Wilson and his legal team lined out several actions they claim Nodolf took that violated her duties as a prosecutor.

Their claims include searching Wilson’s home without a warrant, lying to a grand jury to secure Wilson’s indictment and abusing the grand jury process.

They said those reasons check the boxes needed to remove a public officer, which Texas Local Government Code lines out as incompetency and official misconduct.

Read below for the press release announcement, as well as the official petition paperwork.

Wilson finishes off the press release with the following statement on the duties he sees necessary as a “responsible citizen.”

“This is about being a responsible citizen. Knowing what I know, and after being subjected to these abuses of power, I feel it would be irresponsible if I did not take action. It’s time our District Attorney is held accountable.”