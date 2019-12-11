MIDLAND, Texas — A petition to keep a 20 acre lot from being fully rezoned to multi-family housing in Midland has more than 100 signatures.

The petition lists 17 reasons why the lot located between Cuthbert and Princeton would not benefit the residents of the neighborhood.

The Midland Community Development Corporation owns the land. As of November 11, 12 acres are currently zoned as single family housing and the other eight of the acres are already zoned multi-family housing.

The Midland Community Development Corporation has released plans to build a 200 unit affordable housing "big house" style apartment complex on the lot if it is rezoned.

The organization says they're still in the fundraising stages.

The complex would be rented to school and hospital district employees, as well as first responders at a discounted rate.

Sharon Humphreys started the petition against the rezoning, and says the protest is not to prevent affordable housing for those professions, but rather a statement that the complex is not a good fit for the neighborhood.

"We are all for an apartment complex for people in those professions moving in, just not in our neighborhood. Our neighborhood has been a neighborhood of homes and we'd like to see it kept that way," said Humphreys.

Humphreys says that traffic concerns, utilities and property value are among the top concerns of her and her neighbors.

You can see a copy of the petition here.

The Midland Planning and Zoning committee will make a decision on the lot on November 18.

RELATED: Midland finding its place in the space industry

RELATED: Midland Development Corporation marches forward with infrastructure plan