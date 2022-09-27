America's Warrior Partnership comes to Permian Basin

America's Warrior Partnership has established their Permian Basin chapter.

MIDLAND, Texas — There are a lot of groups and programs in the Permian Basin meant to help veterans get different resources that they may need.

With so many options it’s sometimes hard to tell where to start and what order to go in.

The newly formed Permian Warrior Partnership is looking to help with this.

The Permian Warrior Partnership, set up by America’s Warrior Partnership, is committed to improving veterans and their families’ quality of life in the Permian Basin through connecting already existing services in the area together in order to better streamline the process of helping veterans.

“Our goal is to know every veteran that lives in the Permian Basin so we can connect them with the organizations in order to get them the benefits they have earned. Whether that’s housing, education, job placement, disability benefits, disability benefits increases; whatever their needs are,” said Roy Dobbins, Program Lead for Permian Warrior Partnership.

America’s Warrior Partnership knows that it will be a slow process at first to get things running, but they believe that with the community’s help they will persevere.

“The number one mission of the Permian Warrior Partnership is to know who the veterans and their families are. So it’s going out and building relationships one at a time. And then building a trust, building confidence, and having that neighbor say to another neighbor ‘Hey, you served in the military, do you know about the Permian Warrior Partnership’?” said Jim Lorraine, President and CEO of America's Warrior Partnership.

The Permian Warrior Partnership says that the biggest challenge they have right now is just getting the word out about their program.

But they feel confident they’ll overcome that challenge in no time.