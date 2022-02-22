Permian Strategic Partnership helps bring skills training program to the Permian Basin

Skillpoint Alliance will now be offering rapid training programs for things like HVAC, electrical and plumbing.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Permian Strategic Partnership and Skillpoint Alliance are teaming up to bring more opportunities to the Permian Basin.

Skillpoint Alliance, a nonprofit based out of Central Texas, will be expanding its job training program to West Texas and Southeast New Mexico.

The nonprofit offers rapid job training in skilled trades to lower-income, underserved and under-accessed populations.

Training programs include electrical, plumbing, HVAC and more.

Skillpoint Alliance and PSP hope the expansion of this program will help fill workforce needs in the area while also helping those who want to work but need help building the skills to be successful.

The nonprofit hopes to be set up with an office, a training location and key personnel by July.

Thanks to a grant allocated by the PSP, the program is funded for the next four years, after which it says it will be full established and will become self-funded between state and local dollars and continued donations.