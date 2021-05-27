Permian Strategic Partnership and Permian Basin Road Safety Coalition raise $1.1 million for equipment help

The Permian Strategic Partnership has five goals that makes the community better.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Permian Strategic Partnership and Permian Basin Road Safety Coalition raised $1.1 million to help buy equipment for first responders and law enforcement.

One of those pieces of equipment includes the Jaw of Life, which helps rescues victims in car crashes.

The two groups have been working for more than a year trying to raise money and make this happen.

The Permian Strategic Partnership is a coalition of 17 energy companies in the Permian Basin.