Permian Road Safety Coalition to hold Stand Down For Road Safety Event

The doors will open at 8:00 a.m. for the road safety expo with the Road Safety Program happening from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Permian Road Safety Coalition will be hosting its annual Stand Down For Road Safety Event on November 4.

The event will open its doors at 8:00 a.m. and be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It will take place at the Barbara and George H.W. Bush Convention Center located on 105 N Main St, Midland, TX 79701.

It is free and open to the public. The event will feature inspirational speakers who are focused on improving road safety.

The goal of the event is to #EndTheStreak of fatal crashes on the roadways. November 7, 2021 will mark the 21st year since the State of Texas went a full day without a road related fatality.