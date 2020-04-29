ODESSA, Texas — Denali isn't your average high schooler spending time on Tik Tok.

She's been using her free time to help her family and people in her community by making masks.

"I have a very strong passion of helping others," Denali Cardenas, Permian HS sophomore said.

She even spent her 16th birthday sewing.

Her grandmother taught her all the tips and tricks to making these masks.

And now that Denali has her own sewing machine, she's been edging her way to her goal.

Right now, she's made over 70 masks for her family, a local nursing home and her father's co-workers.

She said she's not done til the virus is.

"He needed protection, so that was the first person I made a mask for. It was my dad so he could do his work," Cardenas said.

Her dad, inspiring her to make a difference.

Beyond this project, Denali has aspirations to become a nurse herself.

Her mother has MS and in helping her mom, Denali has seen how important it is to care for others, especially in this time of need.

________________________________________________________________

If you'd like to donate to Denali's efforts, she could benefit from fabric, thread or rubber bands.

You can email her at denali.cardenas04@icloud.com.

